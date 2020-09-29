WATCH: Angel Locsin shows 'new normal routine' at work

MANILA – Angel Locsin took to social media to share the new routine she follows when she goes to work.

Posting a video from when she had to photo shoot recently, the actress showed what she actually undergoes before and after her work is done.

“We go through swab testing + self-quarantine to make sure everyone is safe. This is the new normal. Dati gigising ka lang, liligo, punta sa work ang kailangan, ngayon — eto na,” she wrote in the caption.

Locsin, however, clarified that she is not complaining but just reminiscing of what used to be.

“I’m all for a safe working environment not just for us sa set, but for our loved ones as well,” she said.

Just like everyone else, Locsin said she is looking forward to the day when the coronavirus is no longer a threat.

Based on her recent Instagram posts, Locsin has been busy fulfilling her commitments with the brands which she endorses.

Aside from that, Locsin is also busy with her weekly ABS-CBN show “Iba Yan,” which airs on the Kapamilya Channel and is streamed on Kapamilya Online Live every Sunday.

These work commitments may come in handy for Locsin, especially after she and her fiancé Neil Arce have decided to reschedule their November 2020 wedding as they continue to observe how the COVID-19 crisis will unfold in the coming months.

"It's going to be moved to early next year," Arce said in an interview with Metro.Style. "But, of course, it depends on the situation with the pandemic."

Locsin, for her part, admitted that it is Arce who is more hands-on with their wedding preparations.

"Actually mas bridezilla siya," she said in jest. "Ako kasi yes or no lang, okay o hindi. Ganun lang ako. Pero nahanap na niya 'yun lahat. Iye-yes or no ko na lang sa kanya. Ganun siya."

But with the pandemic affecting their plans, the actress said they have to do everything all over again.

"Kailangan naming ulitin 'yung planning. Tapos na dapat siya eh," she said. "Better na safe ang lahat at confident na walang sakit, so I think best decision namin na i-move na lang 'yung wedding."

It was in June 2019 when Locsin revealed that she is engaged to Arce after dating for more than a year and being friends for nearly a decade.