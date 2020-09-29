'Walang Hanggang Paalam' airs pilot episode, trends on Twitter

MANILA -- ABS-CBN’s newest primetime offering, "Walang Hanggang Paalam," aired its pilot episode on Monday.

With the hashtag #WHPGlobalPremiere, the series starring Angelica Panganiban, Arci Munoz, Paulo Avelino and Zanjoe Marudo was among the top trending topics on the microblogging site Twitter.

Several Filipinos took to Twitter to talk about the first episode of the action-drama series produced by Dreamscape Entertainment.

I really hope that this show can be shown sa Free TV! It deserves a wider audience. Kudos @DreamscapePH @ABSCBN ❤️💚💙#WHPGlobalPremiere — Markee Alcabedos (@MarkeMyWord) September 28, 2020

In fairness, ganda ng pilot episode ng Walang Hanggang Paalam. 👍👍👍#WHPGlobalPremiere — JKV (@SG24_7) September 28, 2020

Another masterpiece from the kapamilya network 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼#WHPGlobalPremiere — Kitty Rodriguez (@Kitty_Luscious) September 28, 2020

In "Walang Hanggang Paaalam," Panganiban and Avelino play exes brought back together by a crisis that complicates their present relationships.

In the pilot episode, the viewers were introduced to Emman (Avelino) and Celine (Panganiban), who have a son, Robbie.

The couple separated after Emman was arrested and jailed for attempted armored van robbery planned by Dexter (Jake Cuenca). Emman was eventually freed for being innocent.

Three years after the incident happened, Emman and Celine meet again to grant the wish of their son to celebrate his birthday with them.

But before the end of the first episode, Robbie was abducted by men led by Dexter.

The first episode of the series also introduced the character Anton (Marudo), the current love interest of Celine.

Directed by Emmanuel Palo and Darnel Villaflor, “Walang Hanggang Paalam” also stars JC Santos, Tonton Gutierrez, Lotlot de Leon, Ronnie Lazaro, McCoy de Leon, Mary Joy Apostol, Sherry Lara, Victor Silayan, Javi Benitez, and Cherry Pie Picache.

“Walang Hanggang Paalam” follows “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” as a new ABS-CBN teleserye to be produced and to debut during the coronavirus pandemic.

Like the latter, “Walang Hanggang Paalam” premiered on Kapamilya Channel and Kapamilya Online Live, after ABS-CBN was denied by the Duterte administration a fresh broadcast franchise.

Below is the pilot episode of "Walang Hanggang Paalam."