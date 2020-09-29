Pokwang shares birthday message for boyfriend Lee O'Brian

MANILA – Actress-comedienne Pokwang on Tuesday took to social media to greet her boyfriend, American actor Lee O'Brian, who is celebrating his birthday.

On Instagram, Pokwang shared sweet photos of her and Lee as she thanked him for all the love.

"Happy, happy birthday my pangga... may God bless you more birthdays to celebrate with us and maraming salamat sa love yeeeyy ok na hahaba na ang nosebleed woohh," Pokwang wrote in the caption.

Last February, Pokwang and O'Brian celebrated their fifth anniversary as a couple. The two met while working on the TFC movie "Edsa Woolworth."

In January 2018, Pokwang and O'Brian welcomed their first child together.

Pokwang has another daughter, Mae, from a previous relationship.

In a previous interview, Pokwang revealed that their respect and trust for each other is the secret to their lasting relationship.

She also admitted that as a couple they still encounter challenges in their relationship.

“Actually hanggang ngayon pinagdadaanan pa rin naming [yung biggest challenge sa relationship]. ‘Naku gagamitin ka lang niyan.’ Hindi sila maka-move on sa ganun,” she said.



“May anak na kami, hindi pa ba sapat na katibayan ito na nagmamahalan kami? Iniwan niya kung ano ang meron siya doon [sa America] at hindi niya alam kung anong haharapin niya dito," Pokwang added.

