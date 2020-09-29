'It hurts like crazy': Marjorie Barretto shares message to her father on his birthday

MANILA -- Marjorie Barretto shared her message for her father Miguel Alvir Barretto, who is celebrating his first birthday in heaven.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, September 29, Barretto admitted that she still misses her father, who passed away last year.

"You know what I miss most about you? I miss how much you loved my children. We miss you, your presence in every single event in our lives. Keep watching over us, Dad, most especially the kids, watch over them from above. We will always need you. I MISS YOU SO MUCH it hurts like crazy!," Barretto wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, Barretto's eldest child Dani Barretto also shared her birthday message for her grandfather.

"I can’t believe I won’t be able to hug you so tight today. I miss you so much.. We miss you so much! Have the best birthday in heaven, Pikey!! Eat all the ice cream and chocolate chip pancakes in the world!! We’ll be here celebrating your life like always. I love you forever and ever," she wrote in the caption.

Last year, the Barretto sisters made headlines after a scuffle between Marjorie and Gretchen erupted at the wake of their father.

Gretchen alleged that Marjorie had a "nervous breakdown" that led to the physical confrontation.