Bong Revilla offers to mediate between FDCP's Diño, MMDA, film producers

MANILA - Former actor and now Sen. Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr. on Tuesday offered to mediate between several film industry stakeholders that have been feuding about various issues, including the upcoming Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) in December.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) earlier removed Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP)chair Liza Diño from the film festival's executive committee after accusing her of trying to take over the management of the MMFF.

Several film producers also slammed Diño over the FDCP's alleged "blatant disrespect" for the industry when the agency came out with a COVID-safety guidelines and protocols, even if the Inter-Guild Alliance (IGA) is already drafting pandemic-related rules for the industry.

"Ayusin na lang lahat 'yan. Ako gigitna na ayusin kayo," Revilla told Diño during the FDCP's budget hearing in the Senate.

(We will fix all of it. I can mediate to help you fix it.)

"I will talk to them. 'Pag okay na, mag-Zoom meeting tayo and let's talk," said the senator who has worked with various producers and starred in numerous MMFF entries when he was still working as an action star.

(When everything's okay, we can have a Zoom meeting and let's talk.)

Sen. Imee Marcos asked Diño who the main problem was.

"Tinatanong ko nga diyan [kay Diño] bakit ang daming nakikipag-away... Sino ba pinakamasakit sa ulo?" Marcos said, also offering to help Diño mend ties with other film industry members.

(I've been asking Diño why there are a lot of people quarelling with her... Who is the biggest headache?)

Diño said other organizations may just not be used to her.

"We only have good intentions and I know you know that," she said.

"If we can bridge that dialogue, napakalaking bagay po (it will be a big thing)," she said.