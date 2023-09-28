Park Eun-bin in a still from the teaser of 'Castaway Diva.' Screenshot from video on Netflix Philippines' YouTube channel

From a brilliant lawyer with autism, South Korean actress Park Eun-bin is now taking on the role of a singer who survives getting stranded on a deserted island.

Netflix released Thursday the teaser for Park's upcoming series, "Castaway Diva," where she will play an aspiring songstress who re-enters society after being stranded on a remote island for 15 years.

The 49-second teaser shows scenes of Park's character during her time on the island and as a vocalist adored by light stick-wielding fans.

"Castaway Diva," which premieres on October 28, is Park's latest series after the popular legal drama "Extraordinary Attorney Woo."

The series also stars Chae Jong-hyeop, Kim Hyo-jin, Cha Hak-yeon (VIXX's N), and Kim Joo-heon.

Park Eun-bin in a promotional poster for 'Castaway Diva.' Photo courtesy of Netflix

During a press conference in Manila earlier this year, Park said Filipinos would be able to "relate" to "Castaway Diva."

"I heard a while back that there are so many islands here in the Philippines so I feel like Filipino fans will be able to relate to the show," she said.

Park also said she hopes to return to the Philippines to perform songs from the show.

