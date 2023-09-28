MANILA -- "The Gospel of the Beast," the comeback movie of award-winning director Sheron Dayoc, will be competing at this year’s Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF).

The social drama was among the 15 movies that was selected out of 1,942 entries from 114 countries and regions.

According to TIFF's introduction, the film is about a poor young man who begins working for an organization and witnesses "the horrifying reality of the dark side of Philippine society."



In a social media post, Dayoc thanked all those who were part of the movie.

"After being on a hiatus from film directing since 2017, I am thrilled to announce, on behalf of the team, that our film 'The Gospel of the Beast' has been selected to be part of the main competition section at the 36th TOKYO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL, taking place from October 23rd to November 1st. We embarked again on this journey in 2021, and now we are finally ready to share our film with the world," Dayoc said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

"A heartfelt thank you goes out to our incredible cast and crew, whose unwavering dedication and talent brought this project to life. We would also like to express our gratitude to the Film Development Council of the Philippines and the people and government of Panay for their invaluable support. Indeed, it's a remarkable full-circle moment!

"Wim Wenders, the director of 'Wings of Desire,' the arthouse film that first inspired me to become a filmmaker, will preside as the jury president of the festival.

"Stay tuned for more updates and details as we gear up for this incredible cinematic adventure. Your unwavering support means the world to us, and we can't wait to share 'The Gospel of the Beast' with you all," Dayoc added.

"The Gospel of the Beast" stars Jansen Magpusao, Ronnie Lazaro and John Renz Javie.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC