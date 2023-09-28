Sofia Andres recalls experience from past ABS-CBN Balls

MANILA – Ahead of this year's ABS-CBN Ball on Saturday, actress Sofia Andres reflected on her most unforgettable moment from previous ABS-CBN or Star Magic Balls.

In an interview with Metro.Style, Andres revealed that the very first time she attended the event stands out.

“I think the very first ever Ball that I got to attend kasi I didn’t expect to be part of Star Magic. Kasi before, my insecurities were very high and parang to be part of something is different,” she said.

“Alam mo ba, ‘pag nasa ball ka, ang daming magaganda, ’di ba? So parang you get to feel so shy and a bit intimidated and reserved. Now, parang, the more you get older, parang you’re more comfortable [na],” she added.

When asked what she's eagerly anticipating for Saturday, she said: “I consider Star Magic and ABS-CBN as my family, so [I am] most excited about [seeing] beautiful people around with their beautiful gowns, outfits, and everything.”

Andres is also receptive to the idea of meeting fresh faces and forming new friendships during the event.

“Meet? Oh my God, I’m an introvert! That’s the last thing I would think of... I don’t know. I think the universe will just surprise me. I’m open to making friends with everyone.”

The ABS-CBN Ball will happen on Saturday, September 30.

First held in 2006 as the Star Magic Ball, named after the network’s own talent agency, the annual celebration and charity event evolved into the more encompassing ABS-CBN Ball in 2018 to include Kapamilya artists from other management groups.