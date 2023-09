Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Alternative and indie pop band Nameless Kids opened ABS-CBN's noontime program "It's Showtime" on Thursday with their single "Sa'yo (Ang Mundo)."

Composed of Nhiko Sabiniano, Kyle Perry, Tati De Mesa, Kim Allen, and Imay Alconaba, the band also promoted their upcoming shows.

Nameless Kids had just released their debut album "Manila in Bloom."

Related video: