MTRCB denies 'It's Showtime' motion for reconsideration

MANILA -- The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) stood by its decision to suspend the ABS-CBN noontime show "It's Showtime."

In a resolution dated September 28, which was released on Thursday, the MTRCB denied the Motions for Reconsideration (MR) filed by GMA Network, Inc. and ABS-CBN Corporation.

Consequently, the Board's decision dated August 17, 2023 stands.

The MTRCB had initially imposed the 12-day suspension following its receipt of a number of complaints.

Subsequent to the board's decision, "It's Showtime" reiterated its stance that it did not violate any relevant laws.

In response, ABS-CBN submitted an MR, which is the subject of the present resolution.

Throughout the duration of this case, the network collaborated closely with the MTRCB to ensure that "It's Showtime" continued to deliver joy and entertainment to its noontime audience.

MTRCB chairperson Lala Sotto said the networks can file an appeal to the Office of the President within 15 days.