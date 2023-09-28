LOOK: Here's how Robi Domingo celebrated his birthday

Kapamilya host Robi Domingo took to social media to share his appreciation in life as he celebrated his birthday in Singapore with his fiancée Maiqui Pineda.

In an Instagram post, Domingo, who turned 34, uploaded snaps of him and Pineda at the airport after her medical visit in Singapore.

Domingo also shared that he already received his birthday wish after receiving good news from Pineda's doctor.



"This is how I'm celebrating my birthday: in the airport going home with Maiqs after her recent medical visit in SG. Yes sure it's different from the other bdays I've celebrated but this trip has given me a new way of appreciating life," Domingo shared.

"Got my birthday wish as the doctor told us she's improving a lot! Hopefully, tuloy tuloy na. Thank you for all the prayers," Domingo added.

Last month, in an interview with ABS-CBN News, Domingo said that he and Pineda will push through with their wedding as scheduled after she revealed that she is battling a rare autoimmune disease.

Just weeks ago, Domingo and Pineda attended a Pre-Cana, a marriage preparation course for couples who will be married in a Catholic church.

Early last month, the couple celebrated their fifth year together.

Related videos: