Korean thriller 'Target' heads to PH cinemas in October

South Korean actress Shin Hye-sun in the thriller film 'Target. Photo courtesy of Encore Films PH

South Korean thriller film "Target," which stars Shin Hye-sun, is set to screen in Philippine cinemas beginning October 18.

The film tells the story of Soo-hyun, played by Shin, who leaves angry comments at a shop's website after learning that the washing machine she purchased there was defective.

But after her online rant, Soo-hyun becomes the sole target of a mysterious killer, prompting her to seek help from detectives portrayed by Kim Sung-kyun (from the "Reply" series and "Moving") and Kang Tae-oh ("Extraordinary Attorney Woo").

Directed by Park Hee-kon, "Target" seeks to put the spotlight on the world of e-commerce, focusing on the trade of secondhand products.

"The audience will be captivated by the main character, whose life is destroyed by a secondhand transaction, and the intense suspense and thrills of the chase until her suffocating confrontation with a mysterious, unidentifiable killer," Park said.

Promotional poster for 'Target.' Photo courtesy of Encore Films PH

