Filipino-American magician Anna de Guzman just fell one slot shy of making history of becoming the first Filipina-American to win "America’s Got Talent."

The 25-year-old magician had a strong finale showing on Wednesday (US time) getting praises from all four judges.

Her final card trick involved the whole audience by giving each member a deck of cards to shuffle and picking one card, then slipping it in an envelope to then hide under their seats.

After de Guzman pulled off the trick with host Terry Crews unveiling the queen of hearts in his envelope, every single audience member opened their envelopes too to find a queen of hearts.

De Guzman who already made history being the first female magician to make the "America's Got Talent" finals, had her mother in the audience as she flew in from the Philippines to show her support.

