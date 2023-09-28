Actor Choi Woo-shik. Photo: Instagram/dntlrdl

South Korean actor Choi Woo-shik, who starred in the award-winning film "Parasite," is flying to the country in November to meet his Filipino fans.

The fan meeting titled "Pinky Promise" will take place at the SM Skydome in Quezon City on November 16, event promoter Grand Larain Productions said on its social media accounts on Wednesday.

The promoter said it would announce ticketing details "next week."

In 2014, Choi landed his first leading role in the independent film "Set Me Free," which won for him the Actor of the Year prize at the Busan International Film Festival.

He gained further popularity with the zombie film "Train to Busan" and black comedy "Parasite," which made history as the first non-English language movie to win an Oscar for best picture.

