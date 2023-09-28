BL series 'My Plantito' holds fan meeting

(From left) Ghaello Salva, Elora Espano, Kych Minemoto, Michael Ver, Devi Descartin, and Derrick Lauchengco) attend the first-ever fan meet for 'My Plantito' at Puregold QI Central

MANILA -- latest BL (boys' love) series “My Plantito” held a successful fan meet with its lead stars slowly rising to stardom.

Held last September 16, the fan meet was attended by the cast of "My Plantito," led by stars Kych Minemoto and Michael Ver, and the rest of the series' cast —Ghaelo Salva, Devi Descartin, Elora Espano and Derrick Lauchengco.



Director Lemuel Lorca, producer Chris Cahilig, and Puregold senior marketing manager Ivy Hayagan-Piedad warmly welcomed the crowd at the fan meet, which was hosted by actor and model VJ Mendoza.



Piedad was specially thrilled by the huge turnout at the event. “My Plantito’s multitude of fans — BL lovers and plantitos and plantitas — showed up to express their heartwarming support for the series, proving that Puregold is on track with its retailtainment efforts,” she said. “Trust that we will continue to connect with our customers and followers with more stories that resonate with Filipino romcom lovers.”



Minemoto also showed his appreciation for fans who attended the first-ever 'My Plantito' fan meet. “In this intimate encounter with our followers, we felt their joy, their energy, and saw the smiles on their faces... it was priceless!” he gushed. “I relish being part of Puregold Channel’s 'My Plantito,' and I’m constantly overwhelmed by the enthusiastic reception of fans from here and abroad."



Ver, who plays the mysterious Miko Plantito, is just as excited. “This fan meet is like a big, warm hug from our viewers. It's touching to see how much they appreciate our work and how they‘re able to relate to our narrative.”