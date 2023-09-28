Andrea Brillantes had a fangirl moment when she personally met “Euphoria” actress Hunter Schafer while in Italy for Milan Fashion Week.

In the video documented by celebrity doctor Vicki Belo, Brillantes can be seen inquiring with one of Schafer's aides if she could take a photo with the actress.

Regrettably, her request was initially denied. Nevertheless, a few minutes later, both Brillantes and Belo managed to have their photo taken with Schafer.

However, that wasn't her most memorable moment. Around three hours later, while Brillantes was in the middle of filming an OOTD video, Schafer unexpectedly passed by.

Taking advantage of the moment, Brillantes greeted Schafer and expressed gratitude for accommodating their earlier request for a photo.

Schafer embraced her and told Brillantes, "You look beautiful!"

Brillantes blushed after their brief encounter, obviously looking both delighted and flattered.

Aside from Schafer, Brillantes also got to meet “Little Mermaid” actress Halle Bailey and American social media icon Emma Chamberlain while in Milan.