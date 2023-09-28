MANILA -- The hit Japanese series "Alice in Borderland" will continue its heart-pounding journey into the twisted world of survival as it's set to return for season 3 on Netflix.

This was confirmed through a statement released by the streaming giant on Thursday.



Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya are reprising their roles as Arisu and Usagi in Season 3.

Viewers can look forward to witnessing the evolution of their characters in the ever-dangerous landscape of Borderland. Shinsuke Sato's continued direction will also ensure that the series maintains its trademark intensity and cinematic excellence.

Based on the manga series of the same name by Haro Aso, "Alice in Borderland" follows the story of Arisu after he is transported to a parallel universe in which he has to play and win games to remain alive. The games are divided into four categories represented by suits on a deck of playing cards.

In December 2020, "Alice in Borderland" started streaming and rose to the Top 10 in more than 70 countries, earning its place as a worldwide sensation.

Following the successful debut, the show's Season 2 debuted in December 2022 and shot up to the Top 10 in over 90 countries, claiming the No. 1 spot in 17 of them. In Japan, it held the top spot for 14 consecutive days.

For now, the Joker card has appeared, declaring the triumphant return of "Alice in Borderland." Fans can expect nothing short of an adrenaline-fueled rollercoaster ride as the series continues to explore profound themes of humanity, sacrifice, and the pursuit of a meaningful existence.