ABS-CBN, GMA-7 execs join 'It's Showtime' opening

MANILA -- Showing support for ABS-CBN's noontime program "It's Showtime," ABS-CBN COO for Broadcast Cory Vidanes and Senior Vice President for Programming, Talent Management, Worldwide, and Support Group Annette Gozon-Valdes joined the hosts and madlang people during the show's opening Thursday.

"Sobrang special ng araw na ito dahil kasama natin si Tita Cory and Ms. Annette and, of course, the beautiful ladies of GMA-7," host Amy Perez said.

"Grabe! Iba ang pagbati natin sa madlang people, very special," added Kim Chiu before requesting the two executives to greet the studio audience and the televiewers.

Vidanes and Gozon-Valdes gamely shouted "What's up, madlang people?" and "What's up, madlang Kapuso?"

The two were also joined by other GMA-7 executives and ABS-CBN's Lui Andrada.

ABS-CBN and GMA marked a historic milestone on Philippine television last July 1 when "It's Showtime" officially debuted on GTV Channel.

The noontime show also airs on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z.

Since the debut of "It's Showtime" on GTV Channel, Kapuso stars have been guesting on the show.

