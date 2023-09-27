2PM’s Taecyeon on 15-year career, goals, PH memories

South Korean singer and actor Ok Taecyeon during a press conference for his fan meeting in Manila, September 22, 2023. Photo courtesy of Richard Esguerra

MANILA — Ok Taecyeon was only 19 years old when he debuted as a member of 2PM, one of the most beloved boy groups from K-pop’s “second generation,” which spanned from the mid-2000s to early 2010s.

And after 15 years, Taecyeon continues to enjoy popularity in South Korea’s entertainment industry, both as an idol and actor who has starred in a number of well-known dramas.

“Time flies,” the 34-year-old artist said in a press conference for his recent fan meeting in Manila, when asked to describe his career.

“It really feels like it was yesterday when we all (2PM) debuted in 2008 and now it’s 2023. I feel very old… I’m pretty sure I’ve learned a lot of things from my experiences, I’ve gotten wiser,” he said.

The six-piece 2PM, known for hit singles such as “Again & Again” and “Hands Up,” is credited for popularizing the “beast idol” concept in K-pop because of its members’ macho image. They are also known for stunt-infused dance routines that accompany their catchy, upbeat songs.

The group has stood the test of time, surviving K-pop’s “seven-year curse” despite some members, including Taecyeon, departing their original label JYP Entertainment. In fact, earlier this month, the sextet held a two-day concert in Seoul to celebrate its 15th anniversary, with similar shows scheduled in Japan in October.

Taecyeon shared that in their early years, the members of 2PM thought of each other as “like business partners.” But over the years, he continued, the boys have grown into a “family.”

“We can depend on each other and we can always trust each other to help each other out and support each other,” he said of his bandmates, who are also active as actors and variety show hosts.

The recent fan meeting, produced by PULP Live World, marked Taecyeon’s return to the Philippines after a decade. He previously visited the country in 2013 for 2PM’s concert.

“It’s been 10 years but coming back, it’s amazing. The last time I was here, it was very, very hot,” he recalled.

“It was for our 2PM concert, right? All we remember was [that] Philippine fans were so supportive, so loud. They were so energetic. It was almost like, you know, having six of us all in the same stage but it felt like all the fans were on the stage, performing with us,” he said.

Acting

Outside of 2PM, Taecyeon is more active as an actor, starring in shows such as “Dream High,” “Vincenzo,” “Secret Royal Inspector & Joy,” and most recently “Heartbeat.”

But he wants to “expand my spectrum as an actor,” hoping to take on roles that would make use of his physique as well as projects outside of South Korea.

“Because every time, I do a very light, bright, comedic genre and then I do [a] very dark [genre], and then I do a bright one again and then I do a dark one,” he said.

“I do actually want to try something that would allow me to show my physique a little bit more than the characters I’ve [done]... Maybe like a boxer,” he added.

When asked to pick a past role that he could connect with the most, Taecyeon said, “I think all the characters have some Ok Taecyeon in them.”

“For example, for ‘Heartbeat,’ Seon Woo-hyeol has very comedic scenes where he kind of puts himself down and makes fun of himself, basically, in order for the whole mood to get brighter,” he explained.

“I think that kind of goes with me as well because I’m pretty stupid in ways,” he said. “I don’t think I have one character that’s very similar.”

Love for fans

Taecyeon credits his fans as both his motivation throughout his career and secret to longevity.

“Every time I go to work, every time I perform, every time I’m shown on TV or [a] movie screen or anywhere, if it’s without you guys, it’s basically meaningless,” he said at the press conference, which was attended by several fans.

“If it wasn’t for your guys’ support, I don’t think I’ll be able to do anything this long or longer as we go on… the history that we have all together, I think it’s what makes us unique in our own way and [is what will make] us keep lasting longer,” he added.

Taecyeon said he also hopes to be remembered as someone who “made people happy.”

“I just want to be a part of your life where you guys can see me as an energizer. Like I said before, since you guys are the biggest motivation in my life, I want to be a part of your life where I can be a little bit of [your] strength and energy,” he told fans.

