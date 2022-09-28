‘Search is over’: Joshua Bulot is new vocalist of Lily

Photo from Lily Music Facebook page

MANILA – Pinoy band Lily, formerly Callalily, has found their new vocalist.

Lily revealed last week through their social media accounts that Joshua Bulot is joining the band after Kean Cipriano left the group.

After a months-long search, Bulot, who was previously part of the trio JBK, stood among auditionees and debuted with the group on September 18 during an event in Antipolo, Rizal.

“Sana ma-meet ko lahat ng Callalily fans, cause I'm a fan too. 'Di ko kayo bibiguin,” Bulot said in the comment section.

This development came after Cipriano surprised fans when he said he had “moved on” from Callalily last June.

Speaking with ABS-CBN News, Cipriano pointed out the band’s lack of output in the past couple of years, as well as the “atmosphere” that was no longer conducive to collaborating.

He also mentioned his pursuit of “growth” as a factor in discontinuing the band.

Callalily was formed in 2005 with Cipriano as frontman and lead vocalist, Lem Belaro on drums, Aaron Ricafrente on bass guitar, Alden Acosta on lead guitar, and Tatsi Jamnague on rhythm guitar.

