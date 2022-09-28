Watch more News on iWantTFC

In 'Reasonable Doubt,' Emayatzi Corinealdi leads as Jax Stewart, a brilliant defense attorney in Los Angeles.

Jax is also a devoted family woman and a great ally to her trusted circle.

For Corinealdi, what makes the show unique is its realistic portrayal of a fearless and powerful woman who is unapologetic about her success, ambition, and desires.

"Juicy, so much fun, because it's just more realistic. That's one of my favorite parts about being an actress is you get to portray humanity in all of its ups and downs. We don't always get to do that. It's just the clean-cut good-natured lawyer, or it's just the bad girl kind of thing. So it's great when you get to play characters who have layers, such as we all have in life," the actress said.

The pilot episode is directed by actress-director-producer Kerry Washington whose own character in the hit show 'Scandal' provided a template for strong female characters on TV.

'Reasonable Doubt' also features supporting characters with rich and layered backgrounds, something that greatly appealed to Tim Jo who plays Daniel, an investigator on the show.

He also pointed out one of the show's big advantages.

"There's something about even being surrounded on a set with people of color that makes the creation of it a celebration. The creation of it is impacted, when you're creating with people of color that you can tell. Yes, another lawyer story, but it's a story that is authentic about a woman of color and her life and her co workers," the actor said.

'Reasonable Doubt' is now streaming on Hulu.