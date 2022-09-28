Angelica Panganiban’s daughter Amila is carried by Judy Ann Santos’ daughter Luna. Instagram: @iamangelicap

MANILA — Actress Angelica Panganiban shared Wednesday a glimpse of her newborn daughter, Amila Sabine, over a week after she and her partner Gregg Homan welcomed their first child together.

Panganiban, 35, posted photos of Amila in an Instagram post about grappling what she surmised might be post-partum emotions. She credited her known close friend Judy Ann Santos, also seen in the photos with her 6-year-old daughter Luna, for helping her navigate them.

The snaps included Luna carrying Amila, nicknamed “Bean,” as well as the gifts Santos gave the newborn including a stuffed toy.

In the caption, Panganiban wrote: “Magmula 1st trimester ng pregnancy, hanggang ngayon na nailabas ko na sa mundong ibabaw si Amila, walang tigil si ate juday sa pagpapadala ng care packages. Kulang na lang siya magpaanak sakin.

“Isang araw habang dinadama ko ang pag iyak sa loob ng 3hrs. (Postpartum na kaya yun?) nag suggest si gregg na baka gusto ko makita si ate, para na rin sa mental health ko. Agad agad ko inavail ang offer niya. At eto na nga ang itsura ng pagtitipon ng mga pamilya namin.. (Luh,, may pamilya na talaga me).

“THANK YOU Agoncillo family sa lahaaaat lahat. Napakabuti niyo sakin, kay Gregg at ngayon kay Bean. May mga pabaon pa si lunabun na very sanitized minnie mouse doll at may dessert pa from chef luna … We love you!!”

Santos and her husband, TV host Ryan Agoncillo, have three children together.

Panganiban gave birth to Amila on September 20.

In announcing Amila’s birth, Panganiban only shared a photo of the baby’s eyes. In the new snaps she posted Wednesday, while Amila can be seen interacting with her visitors, her face was not in view.

