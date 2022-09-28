Kimmy Couture fails to make 'Canada's Drag Race' final lipsync cut

Photo from Kimmy Couture's Instagram account.

Filipina drag queen Kimmy Couture failed to make it to the final lipsync of "Canada's Drag Race" season 3.

After the judges' deliberation, only Gisèle Lullaby and Jada Shada Hudson made it to the final lipsync, ending Kimmy's and Miss Fiercalicious' journey in the competition.

Kimmy said she is still proud that she has represented unheard voices in the competition.

"It would mean a lot to me because it would represent the underrepresented community. It feels great to be the first trans woman to make it to the finale of 'Canada’s Drag Race' and gurl, I’m making herstory," Kimmy said.

"My drag journey here has been an up and down. As a trans, Asian immigrant, and rape victim, I represent myself so proudly in this competition. I’ve proved to myself that I’m not a broken person, I’m a strong person and I’m standing here in front of you all," she added.

Traci Melchor praised Kimmy for making it to the finale: "Thank you for sharing your story because there are so many people out there with similar stories and they’re seeing you more than standing. You are shining."

"You brought so much joy and light into this competition. Watching you on the stage has been such a treat. You are electric and now don’t let anybody put that light out," Brad Goreski added.

Kimmy has one win under her belt after managing to impress the judges with her banters during the "Who-Knows" comedy challenge and her breathtaking sun goddess look on the runaway made her the winner of the episode.

Kimmy is the first Filipina queen to compete in the final in the Canadian franchise.

Manila Luzon was the first queen of Filipino descent to compete in the final in the third season of "RuPaul's Drag Race" and Jaremi Carey, formerly known as Phi Phi O'Hara, followed suit in season 4 and settled for a runner-up finish.

Kimmy is the third Filipina to join "Canada's Drag Race" after Kyne from Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario who placed 11th overall in its debut season; and Stephanie Prince, who finished 10th overall in the second season.

