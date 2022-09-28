'Just shot puno,' Thai K-pop idol BamBam tells Pinoy fan

Thai K-pop singer BamBam shared a photo of himself on Twitter, with a quote that includes a Filipino slang used in drinking sessions. Photo: Twitter/@BamBam1A

MANILA — Thai K-pop superstar BamBam gave the most comical reply to a Filipino fan who asked him to return to the country.

"Please come back to Cebu," the fan told the 25-year-old singer, who is best known for being a member of the boy band GOT7, in a Twitter post.

The Twitter user's profile indicates that they come from the central island of Cebu, which BamBam visited in July for a fan meeting.

Responding to the fan, the idol shared a photo of himself, with the text, "'Just shot puno and you'll feel fine' - Kunpimook Bhuwakul."

"Shot puno" is a Filipino slang used in drinking sessions while Kunpimook Bhuwakul is the Thai singer's real name.

He later used the same photo as the header image for his Twitter profile.

In July, BamBam also used the expression "Shot puno" in the caption of his Instagram post, which showed him drinking beer with fellow K-pop superstar Sandara Park at a Gerry's Grill branch.

Park, who is in the same management company as BamBam, lived and worked as an actress in the Philippines prior to pursuing a career in K-pop.

BamBam was in the Philippines last July for a series of fan meetings and to perform at the K-pop Masterz concert at the Mall of Asia Arena.