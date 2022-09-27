Hugh Jackman returns as Wolverine in 'Deadpool 3'

"I will always love Hugh."

Hugh Jackman is returning to the role that made him famous, Logan a.k.a. Wolverine, in Marvel Studios' "Deadpool 3" coming out on Sept. 6, 2024.

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds announced Jackman's involvement in the movie in a hilarious video on Twitter.

In the video, Reynolds apologized for missing the D23 Expo in early September, saying he had been working very hard on the next Deadpool movie.

"I’ve had to really search my soul on this one. His first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special. We need to stay true to the character, find new depth, motivation, meaning. Every ‘Deadpool’ needs to stand out and stand apart," he said.

"It’s been an incredible challenge that has forced me to reach down deep inside. And I…I have nothing. Yeah, just completely empty up here. And terrifying. But we did have one idea," he added.

Jackman then walks in the background, with Reynolds asking him: "Hey, Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?”

"Yeah, sure, Ryan," Jackman replies.

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022

The video ends with Whitney Houston’s hit song "I Will Always Love You" but with the subtitle "I will always love Hugh."

The Deadpool logo appears, which is sliced up by Wolverine’s adamantium claws.

"Deadpool 3" will be the Merc with the Mouth's first movie set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following Disney's acquisition of 21st Century Fox in 2019. The move allowed Marvel Studios to take over properties owned by Fox including the X-Men, Deadpool, and Fantastic Four.

Jackman last appeared in the 2017 movie "Logan" directed by James Mangold.