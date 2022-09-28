MANILA – The Emmy-winning HBO Original series “The White Lotus” is coming back for its second installment on October 31.

The sophomore season written and directed by Mike White has seven episodes and will debut on HBO Go and HBO.

The series stars F. Murray Abraham, Jennifer Coolidge, Adam DiMarco, Beatrice Grannò, Meghann Fahy, Jon Gries, Tom Hollander, Sabrina Impacciatore, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, Simona Tabasco, and Leo Woodall.

The first installment, set in Hawaii, received 20 Emmy nominations across 13 categories and 10 wins, the most wins of any program this year, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.



The social satire is set at an exclusive Sicilian resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week.

