MANILA -- Former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemates Anji Salvacion and Jordan Andrews have teamed up for the single "Right Now," which was released last week under Star Pop.

It is now available on various music streaming platforms, while its official lyric video is now available on the official YouTube page of ABS-CBN Star Music.

Andrews himself composed the song, which was produced by Rox Santos and arranged by Tommy Katigbak.

"It inspires me to live my life without any regret. Parang the message of the song is to live your life at its best and to appreciate and be grateful to each and every moment that was given to you and to take steps on your dream, because that dream, that 'right now' will never come again," Salvacion said in a KUMU livestream.

"You really caught the vision of the song when I caught it, kuhang-kuha mo 'yung exactly what I was trying to say, I love that," Andrews told Salvacion.

Salvacion and Andrews also took to Instagram to promote their collaboration.

On his post, Andrews thanked their fans for their continued love and support.

Salvacion and Andrews were both part of "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10."



