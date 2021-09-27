MANILA — In the latest indication of their deepening relationship, rock icon Rico Blanco joined singer-actress Maris Racal’s family as she turned 24 on September 22.

On Instagram on Sunday, Racal shared photos of the intimate birthday dinner, which gathered her family members and boyfriend at home. “This night was something else,” she wrote.

In her YouTube vlog chronicling her birthday, Racal shared that the celebration was a last-minute plan, which entailed a party organizer’s help to set up the rose-themed party.

The video also shows Blanco handing Maris a bouquet of roses, shortly before they posed together for a photo.

Blanco, 48, earlier greeted his girlfriend by sharing photos of the “Asa Naman” singer on Instagram, including one that sees them cuddling.

“Happy birthday madam. Love you so much po,” he wrote.

The couple started dating in early 2020, but only went public with their relationship in May.

