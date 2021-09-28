Jo Koy, Chelsea Handler are in a relationship

Filipino-American comedian Jo Koy and Chelsea Handler are now Instagram official.

This after the American actress and TV host took to social media to share how happy they are in their relationship with two new photos of them together, with one showing them kissing.

“He’s on tour, I’m on tour, sometimes we tour together,” Handler wrote in the caption.

Jo Koy left a comment on Handler’s post and told her “I love you” in Filipino.

Just a week ago, Handler expressed how extremely grateful she is to have so many people that she loves in her life, “to live the life I do and to be going on tour doing what I love.”

While she did not mention Jo Koy at that time yet, Handler opened up about her relationship, saying she is “finally in love with the best kind of guy there is.”

Jo Koy has known Handler for quite a while now after having appeared on her show “Chelsea Lately” many times during its run.

Jo Koy, known for speaking highly of his Filipino roots in his acts, performed in Manila and Cebu back in January 2020.

He also showcased Filipino talents in his third Netflix show titled "In His Elements," which premiered in June last year.