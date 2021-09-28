Jeremiah Lisbo to play PBB's Ralph Malibunas on 'MMK'

MANILA -- Actor Jeremiah Lisbo will play former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Ralph Malibunas in a special episode of ABS-CBN's "Maalaala Mo Kaya" (MMK), which is now celebrating its 30th anniversary.

All his life, Malibunas wanted to be an actor and to be a housemate on "Pinoy Big Brother" to make his OFW mother Grace (Lotlot de Leon) proud.

The "MMK" episode "Ralph" will be aired this Saturday, October 2.

'

In a digital press conference for upcoming five episodes of "Maalaala Mo Kaya" this October, Lisbo admitted feeling pressured after bagging his first lead role in "MMK."

"Ang napi-feel ko po sobrang swerte ko po at blessing po siya para sa akin. Mayroon po akong pagkakataon na magturo sa kanila ng life lessons or realizations lalo na sa family problems," said Lisbo, who became known as one of the stars of iWantTFC's hit original series "He's Into Her."

"To be honest mayroong (pressure) dahil hindi pa naman ako masyadong maraming experience na actor, pero I take po 'yon as a challenge," said Lisbo.

Aside from Lisbo, the longest drama anthology in Asia will continue to share new stories of love, hope, and mystery this October with Miles Ocampo, Michelle Vito, Kim Chiu, Bela Padilla, and Zanjoe Marudo.

On October 23, viewers will get to see the love between flight attendants and YouTube content creators, Tanch Lobete (Vito) and Sarah Garcia (Ocampo). Amid the different perceptions of people, Tanch and Sarah will prove that two women can find love in each other.



Aside from the fresh episodes, Kapamilyas have the chance to relive the eerie stories of Chiu and Padilla. Since she was young, Sarah (Chiu) has been dreaming about the future. But as she grows old, her visions get more intense and eventually affect her health. Revisit how Sarah was able to resolve her situation on October 8.



Viewers can also catch the story of Charo, played by Padilla, who is a researcher that got assigned to Tawi-Tawi. As she was on her way home, an old man suddenly gave her an amulet. She thought that this amulet could help her to succeed, but after a few months, she got fired from her job. See what she did to the amulet and if she got her life back together on October 16.



On October 30, Kapamilyas can re-watch the story of a father who tried his best to provide for his family but got tricked by the people he helped before. Despite what happened to him, Viktor (Marudo) will prove that he can bounce back in life amidst the challenges he encounters.



"MMK" is available on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, Kapamilya Online Live YouTube channel, ABS-CBN Entertainment Facebook page, at iWantTFC. It's also available on The Filipino Channel and IPTV.