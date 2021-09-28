2 Filipino movies to compete in Tokyo film fest

MANILA — Two Philippine movies will compete and make their world premiere in the 2021 edition of the prestigious Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF).

Maja Salvador and Mon Confiado star in ‘Arisaka.’ TEN17P

Both Mikhail Red’s “Arisaka” and Brillante Mendoza’s “Resbak” (Payback) are participating in the main competition, and will be up for major awards.

Produced by Ten17P, “Arisaka” stars Maja Salvador and Mon Confiado.

Its official TIFF synopsis reads: “A witness under police escort is attacked. A policewoman, the only one who survives, is sheltered by indigenous people, but assailants hunt her down... An action thriller set in Bataan.”

Vince Rillon stars in ‘Resbak.’ Cignal TV

The Cignal-produced “Resbak,” meanwhile, stars Vince Rillon, Nash Aguas, and Jay Manalo.

The festival describes the film as follows: “Chased by police, bike thief Isaac asks his boss for help but gets the cold shoulder. He then plans vengeance against the boss... ‘Payback’ depicts a man caught in a slum's crime ring.”

TIFF 2021 will run from October 30 to November 8.