Why Filipino fans should be excited about 'Ben 10 vs. The Universe: The Movie'

MANILA – The big screen debut of Ben 10 is just around the corner but before that, Cartoon Network has listed the top reasons for Filipino fans to be excited about the upcoming movie.

On top of the list is the fact that “Ben 10 vs. The Universe” will be the first movie starring the current Ben Tennyson.

Cartoon Network

There will also be new aliens to debut on screen, hence, Filipino viewers can expect plenty of new faces and special abilities as Ben attempts to save the universe.

Furthermore, “Ben 10 vs. The Universe” offers fans more intense twists and surprises as Ben goes against an enemy from the past.

The movie will also explore worm holes and alternate dimensions as it gives a glimpse into strange world of the null void.

Cartoon Network

Meanwhile, fans know that the Omnitrix is the ultimate power-up for Ben as he attempts to fight off Kevin Levin and his Antitrix.

In “Ben 10 vs. the Universe,” it remains to be seen whether there will be an Omni-kix power-up since Ben has to face tougher aliens.

The movie will also reveal who made the Omnitrix, which is the universe’s most powerful weapon that fell into the hands of Ben.

Cartoon Network

On the other hand, unlike the original series, Kevin Levin gets the Antitrix, which is the antithesis of the Omnitrix. He uses this to fight off Ben for alien supremacy but it is uncertain if it endangers the world.

“Ben 10 vs. The Universe: The Movie” will premiere worldwide on October 10 at 10 a.m. It will be available to fans in the Philippines via HBO, HBO Family, Boomerang, Warner TV and the streaming service HBO GO.

According to its official press release, the movie will focus around a blast from Ben’s past returning to do double damage on Team Tennyson and planet Earth itself, forcing Ben to go interstellar to save the day.

Cartoon Network

Meanwhile, Gwen and Grandpa Max team up to help protect the world in Ben’s absence.

But when Ben is confused for the villain in space, he figures out a way to get back to Earth to help save it.