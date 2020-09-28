No kissing scenes for Arci Munoz, Paulo Avelino in 'Walang Hanggang Paalam'

MANILA – Arci Munoz revealed she and Paulo Avelino will not have any kissing scenes in the new ABS-CBN teleserye “Walang Hanggang Paalam” even though they play lovers.

“Yung character ko is in love kay Emman (Avelino). So we had one scene na parang dapat nga parang may love scene pero we can’t do it eh kasi we are following strict protocols here,” she said in an interview with Push.

Aside from avoiding kissing scenes, Munoz said they are also very conscious about not having close contact with any of their co-stars or the show’s staff.

“Magaling si Direk Darnel (Villaflor). Hindi puwede ang kissing scene. We’re following protocols as much as possible talaga. We’re trying to avoid close contact,” she said.

Meanwhile, Munoz shared how excited she is about this series because this is her first action project.

“First time ko gumawa ng action so naninibago pa ako, nangangapa. Pero thankful ako na before kami ma-lockdown, nakapag-training ako kaya I was just looking forward to doing an actions series with Pau (Avelino) kasi ang galing talaga ni Paulo mag-action,” she said.

Munoz said she is grateful for everyone on set who’s been guiding her in all the action sequences.

“A month before kami mag-shoot lang ako sinabihan [na kasali ako sa teleserye] so siyempre in-assume ko na siyempre pag-action 'yung gagawin kailangan fit. Medyo wala kasi akong workout nung lockdown. Siyempre nasa house lang ako so medyo lumaki ako. So ang hirap kasi medyo kulang nga 'yung time to prepare. Kaya nung nandun na ako sa set, I was really just grateful na lagi nila akong tinutulungan, gina-guide nila ako sa lahat ng eksenang gagawin ko kasi bago lang din ako,” she said.

Aside from Munoz and Avelino, “Walang Hanggang Paalam” also stars Zanjoe Marudo and Angelica Panganiban.

In the teaser released by producer Dreamscape Entertainment, the characters of Panganiban and Avelino are shown to have a son, whose kidnapping forces them to cooperate.

Marudo and Munoz play the current love interests of the former couple.

“Walang Hanggang Paalam” is premiering to cable and digital audiences on September 28 via Kapamilya Channel and Kapamilya Online Live respectively, after ABS-CBN was denied by a fresh broadcast franchise by Congress.