'I have no doubts': Andi Eigenmann shares why surfer partner is 'the one'

MANILA – Andi Eigenmann did not mince words in saying she feels her partner, champion surfer Philmar Alipayo, is already the right one for her.

In an interview with Toni Gonzaga for “I Feel U,” Eigenmann said she is happy to be "living the future that I wanted" with Alipayo.

“Obviously everybody knows that I’ve been in several relationships in the past. It’s not like I would get into the relationship expecting that it wouldn’t work out. But even if that’s not what I would have wanted in the past, mafi-feel mo pa rin 'yun. I would hope that this would have lasted forever or that you’re the one pero deep inside mararamdaman mo na hindi ito 'yung para sa 'yo. With Philmar, I have none of that in my mind,” she said.

“I never really liked [being asked about marriage] because I never saw myself getting married. But now with Philmar, I am already living the future that I wanted. We are already living it in the present. I guess I still have fears but I have no doubts,” she added.

With Alipayo, Eigenmann is optimistic that she can surpass any struggle in life.

“I want to share my life now and the life that I will have in the future with him. There’s no one else that I can see myself being with. I guess that’s why he’s the one,” she said.

When asked to describe their relationship, Eigenmann said it is “very simple in every sense of the word.”

“Hindi kami nag-aaway over petty things or kung mag-aaway man kami over petty things, it won’t really cause any damage to our relationship. We work together as partners. As much as 'yung kwento namin is parang hopeless romantic… 'yung relationship namin, hindi talaga. Para lang kaming magka-partner sa lahat tapos we just work together with everything,” she said.

Aside from that, Eigenmann said her relationship with Alipayo allows her to also live her own life.

“He supports me. I want to have my own restaurant and with my healthy food and sustainable life, he supports me with that. I do the same with his dreams and goals like in surfing na wala akong kinalaman,” she said.

As for their biggest dream together, Eigenmann said it is simply to grow old together in Siargao.

“For me, it’s not like a specific goal. It’s more like the dream of the kind of life that we want. We are both all about family, not just the two of us. Gusto namin ng maraming anak.. Gusto namin three to four pero baka last na ito kasi ayaw ko na, nahihirapan na ako,” she said.

Eigenmann has been living in Siargao with Alipayo, their first child, 1-year-old Lilo, and her eldest child, Ellie, with her former partner Jake Ejercito.

Currently, they are also expecting their second child.

Watch Eigenmann's full interview with Gonzaga below: