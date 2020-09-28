Ex-'PBB' housemate Mikee Agustin is pregnant

MANILA – Former "Pinoy Big Brother 737" housemate Mikee Agustin and her partner, toy collector and content creator Yexel Sebastian, are now expecting their first child.

The couple shared the good news through their latest vlog post.

In their vlog, the couple shared their preparation for the "Buntis si Mikee Prank" to their friend Vhong Navarro.

At first Navarro thought that he busted the couple's prank until the real deal was finally revealed.

"Actually, hindi naman talaga si Kuya Vhong ang pina-prank namin kung hindi kayo," Sebastian said.

"Hindi kasi sa amin ganoon kadali na ilabas agad-agad. Kaya kung napapansin niyo kada live namin lagi siyang naka-black," added Sebastian, who has been in a relationship with Agustin for seven years.

"Saka 'yung pagpupursige natin sa pagbebenta -- 'di ba nagbebenta kami -- kasi magkakaroon na kami ng baby. So talagang nag-ipon kami ng pera," he said.

Last month, Sebastian posted on his Facebook that he is selling his Iron Man "hall of armor" for P1.4 million.

Despite the pandemic, Agustin believes that 2020 is a good year for them because of their baby.

"Ngayong 2020 blessing talaga ito sa amin ni Yexel," Agustin said.

"Siyempre nalulungkot kami para sa mga kababayan nating Filipino pero siyempre hindi naman lahat pare-pareho. Gaya ng sa akin, itong 2020 is sobrang blessing sa akin ito. Number 1, 'yung baby ko paparating at maraming nangyari sa buhay ko ngayong 2020 na mas better kumpara sa 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019. Para sa akin the best po ito lalo na may regalo si Lord sa atin," Sebastian said.

"Siya na maglalaro ng aking mga toy, may tagapagmana na. Bagong chapter ito ng aming buhay. Sana ay kasama namin kayo sa panibagong yugto, kasama ang aming baby," he added.

Sebastian owns a namesake toy museum in Las Piñas, featuring the figures he has collected since he was a child. He is the brother of the late online sensation Jam Sebastian, while Agustin was a former member of GirlTrends.