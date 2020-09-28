After 'Love Thy Woman,' Xian Lim prepares for new project

MANILA -- Actor Xian Lim on Sunday revealed that he will be doing a new project with Marco Gumabao and Kylie Verzosa.

As part of their preparation, Lim, Verzosa and Gumabao attended an acting workshop. Lim posted photos on Instagram taken during their workshop.

In the caption, Lim said that he is really happy to work again with Gumabao and Verzosa.

"White Rangers pose during our workshop for an upcoming project. Feels great to be with good company! I got to work with Marco as my bro in 'Corpus Delicti' and Kylie in 'Love the Way You Lie.' We're all excited to work together!" Lim said.

"It feels great to have the privilege to be in an acting workshop specially during this time. Our acting coach, Jay (Jose Jay B. Cruz), was my facilitator on my first movie 'Bakit Di Ka Crush ng Crush Mo.' Really excited for this project,” Lim added.

The actor also stressed that they were all tested for the novel coronavirus before their workshop.

“We were all tested before we entered the facility to have a safe working environment," Lim added.

Lim was last seen on the big screen in “Untrue,“ which was released February 19, 2020.

He also starred with actress Alex Gonzaga in the romantic-comedy film “Love The Way U Lie,” which is now streaming on Netflix.

The film was supposed to be part of the first Metro Manila Summer Film Festival this year.

On television, Lim starred in the hit afternoon drama series “Love Thy Woman” with his real-life girlfriend Kim Chiu. The series aired its finale last September 11.