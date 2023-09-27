These K-pop, K-drama stars coming to PH in October 2023

EXO's Chanyeol, Lee Min-ho and Park Seo-joon are among the South Korean celebrities heading to the Philippines in October. Photo from the artists' respective Instagram pages

MANILA — The Korean wave will continue to sweep the Philippines in October, with several K-pop stars and K-drama heartthrobs set to hold concerts and fan meetings.

On October 1, hitmaking girl group TWICE will take the stage of the Philippine Arena in Bulacan for the second day of its "Ready to Be" tour's local leg.

Kim Sejeong will also hold a concert at the New Frontier Theater, while EXO's Chanyeol will host a fan meeting at the PICC Plenary Hall.

On October 8, Hwang Minhyun is scheduled for a mini concert at the New Frontier Theater, while Ahn Hyo-seop will greet his Pinoy fans at the Mall of Asia Arena.

K-pop artists Taemin of SHINee, Hyoyeon of Girls' Generation and Yugyeom of GOT7 will perform at the "K-Magic Live" concert at the Mall of Asia Arena on October 13.

On October 14, Park Seo-joon will charm local fans at the Araneta Coliseum, while fellow actor Lee Min-ho will grace an event at the SMX Convention Center the next day.

Actor Kim Young-dae is also heading to the country for his first fan meeting here, happening on October 21 at the New Frontier Theater.

RELATED VIDEO