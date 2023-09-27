SuperStar Series to launch in PH with ABS-CBN artists

MANILA -- The global music gaming sensation SuperStar Series is gearing up for the launch of SuperStar Philippines on October 11.

This venture will bring together a lineup of popular Filipino artists, including Maymay Entrata, Janella Salvador, Belle Mariano, Jayda, Angela Ken, Daniel Padilla, BGYO, BINI, Nameless Kids, and many others.

“As we continue to expand globally with local artists, we are very excited about this opportunity to launch our SuperStar app with ABS-CBN for the first time in Southeast Asia,” said Allen Chung, head of US operations at Dalcomsoft, and the driving force behind global expansion.

“I couldn’t be happier to connect Filipino artists and songs to their fans. We look forward to a long term working relationship with the ABS-CBN family,” Chung added.

Roxy Liquigan, who is the head of ABS-CBN Music, added: “We're very happy and excited for the partnership between ABS-CBN Music and Dalcomsoft since it's a first for OPM and is a new platform for us to bring the music of our artists to our listeners and create new experiences with them. We hope everyone enjoys the music and games we’re about to bring with Dalcomsoft.”

The app will allow fans to fully engage with their favorite chart-topping songs. Pre-registration for the game will be on September 27.

Renowned for its success in South Korea, Japan, and the United States, Dalcomsoft's SuperStar Series has been a global phenomenon since its inception in 2014, notably with major K-Pop entertainment companies such as SM, JYP, and YG.

The app also includes 450 artists including Billie Eilish, BLACKPINK, Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo, Stray Kids, The Kid LAROI, Selena Gomez, TWICE and Lil Nas X, among others.

SuperStar Series offers engaging rhythm-based action games that feature original sound sources from the artists themselves, creating an authentic experience for players.