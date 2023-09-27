MANILA -- Kapamilya host Robi Domingo took to social media to share his warm encounter with some Filipinos in Singapore.

In his Instagram post, Domingo posted snaps and video showing him interacting and posing for photos with Pinoys at Lucky Plaza along Orchard Road.

According to Domingo, he and his fiancee Maiqui Pineda just wanted to buy bread from a popular bakeshop.

"Wanted to get some warm bread at Orchard Road but got something better... a warm welcome from the Pinoys here," Domingo shared.

Meanwhile at the Lau Pa Sat hawker center, Domingo also got to the president of his fan club.

Just weeks ago, Domingo and Pineda attended a Pre-Cana, a marriage preparation course for couples who will be married in a Catholic church.

Early last month, the couple celebrated their fifth year together.

