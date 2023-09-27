Nina talks about motherhood, upcoming concert

Nina at the press conference for her upcoming birthday concert 'Only Nina' on November 8. Josh Mercado

MANILA -- Soul Siren Nina shared her gratitude to her 7-year old daughter who gave her the confidence and deeper purpose as a woman.

“I feel so confident now knowing that I have a daughter. I have someone given to me by the Lord and I feel so confident na babae pala ako,” she proudly told ABS-CBN News.

Sharing the same love for music, the OPM artist revealed her daughter also loves to sing.

“Even before when she was smaller pa when we were like in the car, she would listen to an old song, and pag-uwi namin sa bahay, alam na niya ‘yung kanta. And aware naman siya na singer ako. She knows. She can see it. Minsan nagugulat siya na mayroong mga nagpapa-picture,” Nina said.

When asked if she will allow her daughter to be an artist like her, Nina responded: “I will encourage her if she likes to sing. Whatever she wants to do, I will encourage her.”

As a mother, she said she’s not very strict and will do everything for her. She also shared that her daughter inspires her and makes her life more colorful.

Promoting her upcoming birthday concert “Only Nina” on November 8 at Samsung Hall, SM Aura in Taguig City, the Soul Siren promises that the concert will showcase her artistry and hit songs, as well as a new sound for the fans.

“Mayroong pagka-nostalgic (ang concert) and of course we would not want to leave out naman the younger ones. Pero nakakagulat din na the younger ones ay alam ‘yung songs ko like ‘Someday,’” she said.

“This is going to be the first one na magkaka-work kami together ni John Prats. Kapag mayroong ideas si direk, iko-consider. And ganun din kapag mayroon akong ideas.”

The hitmaker also talked about her preparation and birthday wish.

“If I need time to rest, I do it. I still give a 110% to any show kahit sa bar ‘yan, kahit three songs lang ‘yan. I also give time for myself in order for me to share my music with everyone kasi if I don’t rest, ano na lang ang ipapakita ko sa kanila,” she said.

“Birthday wish ko lang talaga is everybody to have a better life. Kasi ako, I already love my life. Maging okay lang ang lahat, ‘yun talaga.”

Being the first female artist in the country to receive the Diamond Record Award in 2009, she told the media her biggest achievement and her advice for aspiring singers.

“Biggest achievement ko ‘yung to be awarded as Diamond Record awardee authenticated by Warner Music. Lalo na during our time, mahirap makakuha nun eh kasi physical album eh. [They] have to buy the album talaga to be able [for an artist] to get that award,” she said.

Her advice? “Alagaan ang talent. Huwag lumaki ang ulo. Do the music because you wanna do the music. Don’t do it because you wanna get back at the person. Gawin mo ang music para i-share.”

Celebrating her two decades in the music industry, she recalled her humble beginnings.

“Akala nila instant success ako. Before that (her fame), nag-banda ako, sumasali ako sa contests. Bata pa lang ako, tinuruan na ako ng Daddy ko na kumanta. That time parang ayaw ko pa. Pero ngayon, thankful ako sa Daddy ko dahil pinilit niya akong kumanta siguro he knows na I have a talent,” she said.

Nina staged some of the biggest shows in the country — and she revealed she still gets nervous.

“Kinakabahan pa rin ako. Kasi I feel like kung hindi na ako kinakabahan, feeling ko, wala na akong paki sa show. Every show talagang kinakabahan ako. It just means na mayroon akong care sa show,” she said.

“Only Nina” is produced by Vera Group Inc. and District One with Mr. Bobby Velasco as musical director, and John Prats as the concert director.

Tickets are available at all SM Ticket outlets or online via smtickets.com.