LOOK: Stars show support at 'A Very Good Girl' premiere

Scenes from the premiere of 'A Very Good Girl' on Tuesday at SM Megamall. Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News Scenes from the premiere of 'A Very Good Girl' on Tuesday at SM Megamall. Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News Scenes from the premiere of 'A Very Good Girl' on Tuesday at SM Megamall. Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News Scenes from the premiere of 'A Very Good Girl' on Tuesday at SM Megamall. Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News Scenes from the premiere of 'A Very Good Girl' on Tuesday at SM Megamall. Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News Scenes from the premiere of 'A Very Good Girl' on Tuesday at SM Megamall. Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News Scenes from the premiere of 'A Very Good Girl' on Tuesday at SM Megamall. Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News Scenes from the premiere of 'A Very Good Girl' on Tuesday at SM Megamall. Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Stars from different generations showed their support during the premiere night of "A Very Good Girl" at SM Megamall on Tuesday.

Lead stars Kathryn Bernardo and Dolly de Leon, and the film's director Petersen Vargas, were joined by cast members Angel Aquino, Chie Filomeno, Jake Ejercito, Kaori Oinuma, Ana Abad Santos, Gillian Vicencio, Donna Cariaga, and Noor Hooshmand.

Present in the event were Francine Diaz, Seth Fedelin, Belle Mariano, Darren, AC Bonifacio, Kyle Echarri, Dimples Romana, Candy Pangilinan, Iza Calzado, Ria Atayde, Miles Ocampo, Ronaldo Valdez, Julia Montes, and Alden Richards.

BINI, BGYO, Mavy Legaspi, Kyline Alcantara, Riva Quenery, Vern Ong, JC Alcantara, Misha de Leon, Alyssa Valdez, Criza Taa, Aljon Mendoza, Eian Rances, Alyssa Muhlach, Chris Young, Joshua Garcia, Maris Racal, Maki, Jae Miranda, Dee Dee Marie Holiday Maris Racal, Loisa Andalio, and Via Antonio were also at the screening.

"A Very Good Girl" opens in Philippine theaters Wednesday.