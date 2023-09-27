Indie group Last Song Bea. Handout

MANILA -- The up-and-coming indie group Last Song Bea has given one of their tracks a new feel while still capturing the moment when a relationship is on the verge of becoming official.

Titled “Isang Tingin, Isang Ngiti,” the tune is a radical departure from their previous release, the edgy, angst-riddled rock ballad “Inside.”

“According to the song’s composer Kettle Mata, there’s a story behind it but we didn’t talk about it. It’s a song that I liked ever since I heard him play it more than 10 years ago. Personally, I read the song as a description of that space between the courtship and the ‘yes,’ a subtle reference to young romantic love,” explained band leader Richard Parcia.

“It pushed us into different limits and directions, but ultimately, we knew we wanted to record it, no matter what it takes.”

With little fanfare and no promotional hype, the band released the single last November, and in barely a month, chalked up more than 11,000 streams on Spotify.

In more recent months, during the band’s live gigs, “Isang Tingin, Isang Ngiti” has been given a more upbeat arrangement, giving it more of an epic rock feel.

“It has become a perennial favorite at our gigs,” Parcia said.

So far, fan reactions to “Isang Tingin, Isang Ngiti” have been very positive.

“It’s getting its due, especially with the radio edit version. I played an acoustic version of it as a solo artist in small bars and it got good reception. It’s really a lovely song and deserves a wider audience. Kettle is probably one of the most underrated composers out there, and we’re collaborating again with him soon. We’re lucky that he trusted us with the song,” he said.

With the song’s success, Parcia admits the band is more than open to making more collaborations in the future.

“While we are conscious of building something on our own, we can’t deny ourselves the magic of others. It’s just sheer intellectual arrogance if we don’t subject ourselves to others when it comes to this art. Not only do we learn from them, it’s also a lot of fun,” he said.