Julia Montes shows support for 'A Very Good Girl'

MANILA -- Actress Julia Montes took to social media to express her support for her good friend, actress Kathryn Bernardo.

In her Instagram post, Montes shared a video showing Bernardo at the premiere of the much-anticipated movie "A Very Good Girl" with Golden Globe nominee Dolly de Leon.

The Star Cinema release opens in cinemas nationwide on Wednesday, September 27.

"Soooo proud of you @bernardokath ! You’re a badass in this film ! The range of emotions and passion na binigay mo sa movie grabe. Must watch! To the whole team and Ms. Dolly congratulations po," Montes captioned her post.

Bernardo and Montes were stars of the “Mara Clara” remake that aired on ABS-CBN in 2010. Their friendship started on the set of the series and they managed to stay in touch through the years.

After from “Mara Clara,” Bernardo and Montes also starred in “Way Back Home” that helped deepen their friendship.

In a previous interview, Bernardo said she was fortunate that she had Montes by her side when she headlined the Star Cinema project which was her first full-length film.

