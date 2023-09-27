John Rendez releases new single under Star Music

MANILA -- Singer-rapper John Rendez has released his latest single "Why Can't We Get Along," with its lyrics video now available on the official YouTube channel of Star Music.

The song was composed by Rendez and produced by Jonathan Manalo.

Rendez earned a PMPC Star Award for Folk/Country Recording of the Year in 2019 for his single “Start All Over Again,” which was composed and produced by Manalo under Star Music.

Aside from being a music artist, Rendez is also an actor, having starred in films such as “Sindak” (1999), “Madaling Mamatay, Mahirap Mabuhay” (1996), and “Whistleblower” (2016), opposite screen veteran Nora Aunor.