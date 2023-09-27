MANILA – Jane de Leon did not anticipate forging a connection with Thai actress Rebecca Patricia Armstrong when they met for the first time over the weekend.

Taking to Instagram, de Leon expressed her happiness at discovering a new friend in Armstrong, despite their recent introduction.

“It was a great meeting and bonding with you @becccca___ You're super nice and accommodating. I'm happy to have found a new friend in you,” she said.

According to de Leon's caption, she also had the opportunity to meet Armstrong's mother.

“Your mom is awesome and I love her personality. I was hoping we still have more time to spend with but there’s always a next time,” she said.

In closing her post, de Leon reassured Armstrong that she would always be available to lend a listening ear whenever she needs one.

“I appreciate you for opening up. thanks for the trust. Rest assured that I’m always all ears for you. See you soon again,” she said.

On the other hand, Armstrong said she is also glad to meet de Leon and she would definitely plan a visit to the Philippines to see the “Darna” actress again. "I'm all ears for everything. Take care, Jane," she said.

Armstrong is a multi-talented artist from Thailand. She has been seen in GL (girls' love) genre projects, notably in the romantic comedy series "Gap," where she shared the screen with Thai actress Freen Sarocha.

She is also known for her roles in the shows “Long Live Love!” and “TharnType.”

It was not immediately clear why de Leon and Armstrong met up in Bangkok, Thailand.