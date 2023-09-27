'Can't Buy Me Love' trailer logs 12.1M views in 24 hours

MANILA – Fans of Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano are clearly eagerly anticipating the return of the duo in the teleserye "Can't Buy Me Love."

This is demonstrated by the impressive number of views the series' trailer received in a single day.

According to an official announcement from ABS-CBN, the full trailer of the upcoming series “reached over 12.1 million accumulated views in 24 hours.”

“Thank you for the support, Kapamilya,” the network’s post added.

The trailer, which is currently uploaded both on Facebook and on YouTube, shows Bingo (Pangilinan) saving Caroline (Mariano) as unidentified men attempt to kidnap her. More clips from Bingo and Caroline's encounter were also unveiled in the new trailer.

“Can’t Buy Me Love” will first premiere on Netflix on October 13, three days ahead of free TV and 24 hours before it’s shown on pay TV. It will also air on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, TFC, A2Z, and TV5 starting October 16.

In the series directed by Mae Cruz Alviar, Donny plays Bingo, a popular online seller juggling different jobs, while Belle plays Caroline, who hails from a traditional wealthy Chinese family.

“Can’t Buy Me Love” marks the latest career milestone of Mariano and Pangilinan as a love team, after ushering in Star Cinema’s return to theaters with the romantic-comedy film “An Inconvenient Love.”

DonBelle earned their “phenomenal” moniker in 2021, their breakout year as a record-breaking pair with the iWantTFC limited series “He’s Into Her” and the digital release of their launching movie “Love Is Color Blind.”