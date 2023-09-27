Billy Crawford pays tribute to wife Coleen Garcia on her birthday

MANILA – Billy Crawford admitted that he's running low on creative ideas to surprise his wife, Coleen Garcia, and make her birthday even more special.

But with or without a fresh unexpected gesture, Crawford expressed his gratitude for having Garcia as the anchor of their family.

“Hi love, I’m actually running out of ideas to surprise you and to get you things. But I’m actually just thankful to have you and for being the rock of this family. We want nothing more than pure joy on this special day,” he wrote on Instagram.

Crawford then extended his best wishes to Garcia for everything in life, emphasizing that she deserves nothing but the best.

“Happy happy birthday to you, my one and only, beautiful, x girlfriend, amazing wife, super mom, smartest and just a dream come true. Amari and I wish ALL your dreams will come true,” he said.

“May the Lord always speak to you and guide you whatever direction you go. I love you with all my heart and Amari loves you so much too,” he added.

Crawford then humorously teased himself, quipping that he'll work on improving his efforts at surprising Garcia when she celebrates her next birthday.

“Again, next year I’ll get you an animal, it’s way better than what I got. Hahahahahahahaha,” he said. “Happy birthday. Daddy Bills, Daddy, Billy, Love, and your baby boy, little Angel Amari.”

Crawford and Garcia marked their fifth wedding anniversary early this year.

They tied the knot in Balesin on April 20, 2018. They welcomed their son Amari in September 2020.