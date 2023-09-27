Andrea Brillantes couldn't conceal her joy when she had the chance to meet the American actress Halle Bailey at the Milan Fashion Week, where they both were present.

On her various social media channels, Brillantes posted a picture of the two of them captured during the last event she went to.

I was so kilig to have a picture taken with the Little Mermaid Halle!! because it has always been my dream to become a mermaid, haha! She was incredibly kind! It was a truly wonderful experience to meet her. Baby Blythe would have totally freaked out 🥹🤍😭 pic.twitter.com/WohWXNC6PL — 💖Andrea Brillantes💖 (@iamandrea_b) September 26, 2023

“I was so kilig to have a picture taken with the Little Mermaid Halle!! because it has always been my dream to become a mermaid, haha,” Brillantes said.

“She was incredibly kind! It was a truly wonderful experience to meet her. Baby Blythe would have totally freaked out,” she added.

Aside from Bailey, Brillantes also met American social media icon Emma Chamberlain during one of the shows at the Milan Fashion Week.

Following her trip to Milan, Brillantes will be busy preparing for the ABS-CBN Ball, which will happen on Saturday.