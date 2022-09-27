MANILA – Sarah Geronimo teased her fans of an upcoming project.

The pop superstar shared on Twitter on Monday night a photo of a poster, which her fans surmised is a possible album cover.

Written across the photo is “October 2022” with the watermarks of Viva Artists Agency and Viva Records, suggesting Geronimo will release the new project in collaboration with the two companies next month.

In February last year, Viva Records disclosed that Geronimo was going through new material for her new album.

Civ Fontanilla, A&R manager and music production head of Viva Records, told ABS-CBN News then that they have already forwarded to Geronimo 10 compositions by seasoned and upcoming artists for her approval.

The music wrap consists of ballads, songs on midtempo, and shades of R&B. In their new collection, Fontanilla envisions a “more confident” and “more personal” Geronimo who will release more energy and vibe as a woman in a new stage in her life.

If Geronimo’s upcoming project is indeed a new album, it will be her first in four years and 14th overall.

Geronimo’s last album “This 15 Me” was released back in 2018.