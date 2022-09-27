MANILA -- Kapamilya host Robi Domingo is celebrating his birthday on Tuesday, September 27.

On Instagram, Domingo's girlfriend Maiqui Pineda uploaded snaps from their trip to Singapore as she shared her message for the host's special day.

"Just want to say that I am so so proud of you. I know the past months have been challenging with 'Idol PH' but I had no doubt that you would succeed. You were in your element and can’t wait to see what’s next for you!," Pineda shared.

"I’ll always be here to support you but also to remind you to slow down and enjoy life too. Thanks for making me laugh (even with your corny jokes) and for keeping me sane and happy. Grateful we had this time together. Ily," she added.

In the comment section of her post, Domingo also expressed his love for Pineda.

"To more moments like these. Ily," he wrote.



Domingo and Pineda went public with their relationship in 2019. The Kapamilya host described their relationship as "authentic and genuine," and said that it just "works" even though they're from "different worlds."

In a previous interview, Domingo also said Pineda is already the one he wants to marry.

